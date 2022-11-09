Disha Patani Removed From Ekta Kapoor’s KTina? Here’s What We Know

KTina: Ekta Kapoor fires Disha Patani and now plans to approach Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Disha Patani Removed From Ekta Kapoor’s KTina? Here’s What We Know

Latest Bollywood News: Disha Patani who was roped in to play the lead actress in Ashima Chibber’s KTina, has been reportedly removed from the film due to her unprofessionalism. As per the report, Ekta Kapoor has fired Disha Patani. A source close to the production said that Disha had attended multiple pre-production meetings in 2019, but everything was put on hold during the pandemic and lockdowns.

“Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha’s side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor’s real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha,” the source said.

Now, Ekta Kapoor is reportedly planning to approach Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria for the lead actress role. “Talks with both are on to replace Disha Patani. In light of this change, filming has ground to a halt, and will resume once the change in the cast is made,” the source added.

Disha Patani, who was roped in to play the lead role in Ashima Chibber’s ‘KTina’ has been reportedly removed from the project due to her unprofessionalism. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have been approached for the lead. A report on a portal stated, ‘Post the lockdown, multiple issues began cropping up between the lead actress (Disha Patani) and the producers. In fact, even during the shoot, there were issues between Disha and Balaji Motion Pictures on creative aspects. From creative differences to more mundane starry airs from Disha’s side, that led to widening rifts; it was becoming difficult for Ekta and Disha to be on the same page. Now, given that KTina is based on Ekta Kapoor’s real life, she was very involved with the project and wanted everything to be perfect. With less than cordial behaviour of the female lead, Ekta had no choice but to pull the plug and sack Disha.” However, there has not been any confirmation from the makers yet. For more news and updates, stay tuned to ETimes.