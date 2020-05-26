Actor Kalki Koechlin is enjoying the best time of her life with baby Sappho amid the lockdown. The diva keeps sharing beautiful photos as well as videos with her adorable little daughter which are loved by fans and go viral in no time. Kalki sings lullabies for Sappho in different languages such as African, Portuguese, Bengali and the little munchkin enjoys it every single time. And, now, Kalki has again shared an adorable video with her daughter where she sings French song “La Vie en rose” by Édith Piaf. Sappho can be seen enjoying her mommy singing and even wants to play Ukelele. The viral video has been breaking the internet as it is liked by 200,262 views so far. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Singing Bengali Lullaby to Daughter Sappho is Just Too Adorable to Miss

While sharing the loveable video, Kalki writes, “La vie en rose. Sharing our interpretation of Edith Piaf’s sweet love song with a little improvising from Sappho.” The way Sappho is looking at Kalki as she plays the guitar is all love. Also Read - Kalki Koechlin Sings Portuguese Lullaby to Daughter Sappho, Watch Adorable Video

Watch the cute video here:

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg welcomed their baby girl in February this year, Sharing the photo on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “Please welcome Sappho”. The actor had named her daughter after the famous Greek poet, Sappho, whom she also quoted in her Instagram post. “Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in.”

Kalki is one of the most popular actresses who is best known for her work in Bollywood movies and series. She is known for her work in Sacred Games, Made in Heaven, DevD, among several others.