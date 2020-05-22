Eid festival and Salman Khan’s movie release have become an association that fans and critics cannot miss. It’s sad to say that this year, Salman won’t have an Eid release. The year 2020 has been tough due to coronavirus spread all across the globe. The entire entertainment industry has shut down left and right these past few months. It started with the shutdown of theaters worldwide and then delay in production and release dates. Also Read - Mehndi Designs For Eid-Ul-Fitr 2020: Eye-Grabbing Latest Unique Arabic Mehndi Designs You Must Try This Festive Occasion

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was touted to be the big release in 2020 and was also in news for the much-talked clash with Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. However, both the movies have been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr 2020, Sewaiyan Run off Shelves And Kathal-Paneer Replace Meat in Biryani Amid Lockdown

There is a reason Salman Khan is the biggest superstar of India and his movies are not just watched but celebrated. Though Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is not releasing due to corona but still #Radhe is trending on the day of release. Also Read - Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Know All About Alvida, Maulana Khalid Rasheed's Fatwa to Offer Namaz at Home And Prayer Time

Netizens took to Twitter to trend #Radhe and call 22 May as Radhe Day. One of the fans wrote, “Hope Salman Khan will give something related to #Radhe to all of us, we have been waiting for this day for a long time…” Another one wrote, “#Radhe day today (if things were normal) Could have MASS ka Baap on Big-screen today with his Bombastic return of one of his Iconic Character #Radhe.. Many Single screens would have experienced the Hysteria of #Salman Bhai fans #Salamisim #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #SalmanKhan”.

#Radhe opens with BANGG!!! EARTH SHATTERING response in Morning & Noon Shows

Rejoice Salmania This could have been my tweet today But Sadly ……It’s not@BeingSalmanKhan — M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) May 22, 2020

#Radhe waiting All time blockbuster movie of our bhaijaan Radhe Radhe Radhe pic.twitter.com/DZcPY1trkk — Shashi (@Shashi833295501) May 22, 2020

Every Respected Trade Analysts Showing Their Disappointments Over No #SalmanKhan Movie This #Eid2020… Even These Respected TA/Distributers/Exhibitors Know That “EID Belongs To Salman Khan”…#Radhe#Eid2020 pic.twitter.com/ffLC0NiUxX — Kalpesh (@KalpeshTweets) May 22, 2020

As the shoots stand suspended due to the growing coronavirus infection in the country, the release dates of the films have been pushed and the work has been stalled everywhere.