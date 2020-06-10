During the times of crisis due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Bollywood actors are coming forward to help the people in need and the daily wage workers. After Salman Khan, it’s Shahid Kapoor who has recently transferred money directly to the bank accounts of 40 background dancers, who have worked with him. Shahid will be helping them for the next 2-3 months as they have worked with him from his initial days in the industry. Also Read - Inspired by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, Delhi Man Pretends to Be A Doctor & Cons Women on Dating Apps, Arrested

As per the reports in TOI, Shahid Kapoor will be helping 20 dancers from choreographer Bosco’s troupe and 20 dancers from choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan’s group. Also Read - Lockdown 4.0: Shahid Kapoor, Geeta Phogat And Others React to PM Modi’s Tuesday Speech of Extension

Raj Surani, a former Bollywood dancer who now helps dancers connect with filmmakers, was quoted saying TOI, “Shahid Kapoor recently transferred money to the bank accounts of dancers he has worked. He has extended support to around 40 and has stated that he will help them for the next 2 to 3 months. We shortlisted dancers from the days when he started his career with Ishq Vishq. It has been 17 years and they are in a bad condition, they may not be working right now. Apart from them, we have even included those dancers who worked with him in Dhating Nach, Shaandaar, and Agal Bagal.” Also Read - Shahid Kapoor Gives a Sneak Peak of His Jersey Look, Says Missing Movie Set

Shahid Kapoor has taken his family to Beas, Punjab at Radha Saomi retreat and will plan to go back once everything gets normal. One of the sources said “He’s planning to stay there till all this dies down. He’s a responsible citizen. Janta Curfew was on March 22 and lockdown from March 25 and he’s been abiding by all rules as he’s concerned about everyone’s safety and his own and his family and he has two little children.”