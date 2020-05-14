Actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples. They are not only head over heels in love with each other but also stand by each other through thick and thin. Giving us a perfect Thursday throwback treat, Sonam shared a lovey-dovey post for Anand and shared a pic from their Paris trip. Spilling love all over Instagram, the Neerja actor dedicated the post to her hubby with an appreciatory caption for him. Also Read - Rana Daggubati's Fiancee Miheeka Bajaj is Sonam Kapoor's Good Friend; Here's More About The Girl

Sonam wrote, "Appreciation post for the best husband in the world who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I love you @anandahuja and I'm so grateful for you. Cc @jalan_varun". In the pic, Anand is seen in a black tee holding a cute puppy.

View this post on Instagram Why is this so cute.. 😍 @anandahuja @jalan_varun A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on May 13, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently celebrated their second anniversary on May 8 at their Delhi home with family. Earlier this week, the actor had given a glimpse of how she is spending the lockdown by posting pictures in which she was seen reading books with her husband.