Actor Sonu Sood, who has been uncompromisingly helping stranded migrants reaching their respective hometowns safely amid the lockdown, gets emotional after a woman kept her newborn baby’s name Sonu Sood Shrivastav. In an interview chat with Anupama Chopra, the actor revealed that a pregnant migrant woman whom he helped two weeks ago, has reached her village safely and has named her newborn son after his name. The family of the woman called him and said she has named the baby Sonu Sood. When he asked the family how can you change the sir name, they said Sood is his middle name. “I said, how can it be Sonu Sood as you are Shrivastav. It could probably be Sonu Shrivastav, but she said, ‘Nahi humney bachche ka naam Sonu Sood Shrivastav rakha hai.’ That was so sweet; I was touched”. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Sends Migrant Workers to Uttar Pradesh From Mumbai in 10 Buses

Sonu Sood has been winning hearts of people across the nation for arranging n number of buses for migrants who were otherwise forced to walk hundreds of kilometers to reach their native places. Netizens started flooding their social media handle with loving messages and best wishes for the great work the actor has been doing. We often see Sonu Sood replying on every tweet who approach him for help. In one of his tweets, Sonu wrote, “Pack your bags” or “get ready to hug your mom”. Also Read - Sonu Sood Airlifts 170 Girls Working as Labourers at a Factory in Kerala, Sends Them to Odisha

Sonu Sood has been receiving appreciation from all the corners. He is now called as a ‘Real Hero’ and ‘Messiah’ on social media. Also Read - Woman Asks Sonu Sood For Help to Reach Salon, His Hilarious Reply Will Leave You in Splits

On May 29, 2020, Sonu Sood helped 170 girls stuck in Kerala by airlifting them to their homes. He sent a special aircraft to lift the girls and other 10 migrant labourers. As of now, the actor has so far sent over 2000 workers to their homes in various Indian states.