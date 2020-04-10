Entertainment News Today, April 10: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra‘s Delhi-6 released in the year 2009 and much like most of his films, the story and the music of this Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor starrer are still fresh in the audience’s minds. It’s probably the same love that has prompted everyone to straight away reject the new version of the song Masakali that was originally picturised on Sonam and Abhishek in the film. After AR Rahman and other people associated with the song, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has come out to discourage Masakali 2.0 revealing that he was not consulted by anyone before releasing the remix. Also Read - Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Masakali 2.0: Beware of The re-mix it Will Damage Your Eardrums

In his interaction with Mid-Day, the director spoke in length about how the entire team invested its heart and soul into making this song and worked for days to make it stand out. He said he is going to ask Bhushan Kumar about the remix and why didn’t he even consider it important to have a word with him and his team before going ahead with Masakali 2.0. The popular director mentioned that it’s not a good practice to recreate a song for a music label only because they have the right to that song. He said, “When I meet Bhushan (Kumar, chairman, T-Series), I will tell him that they need to consult the creators. Otherwise, people will keep destroying our original work. Rahman, Prasoon (Joshi, lyricist) and I have spent days creating the song. It is (the equivalent of) a publisher rewriting a classic, (adding) gibberish to it, only because he has the rights to the book.” Also Read - Masakali 2.0: Netizens Express Their Disappointment Over Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria Song With Hilarious Memes

Mehra, who’s currently writing a biography, went on to say that the song has so much importance in his resume that he just ‘dedicated half a page in the chapter to Masakali‘.

Composed by AR Rahman and sung by Mohit Chauhan, the original song was a hit and had a great influence on the popular culture. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi also dismissed the idea of remixing Masakali. He highlighted how things created with heart should not be re-used just to make some more money. “The word is not part of any language. I tried to infuse meaning in it through imagery. These things are created with heart, so when they are re-used for commercial purposes, it is sad,” he said.

Earlier, AR Rahman, who is known to maintain a stoic calm on controversies in his name, expressed his disapproval by just asking the audience to listen to the original song in a social media post the other day. He simply mentioned that each original song is an outcome of hardwork and days of labour.

Meanwhile, Adil Sheikh, who’s the director of Masakali 2.0, defended the remix and said the only intention behind remaking the popular song was to refresh the listener’s memories. The remix features Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.