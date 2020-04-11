Amid coronavirus lockdown, Doordarshan announced the re-run of mythological epics. Mahabharat and Ramayan and actor Mukesh Khanna is leaving no chance to take a dig at Sonakshi Sinha for not knowing for whom the Hanuman got the Sanjeevani booti for. Now, giving back to the Shaktimaan actor, Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha slammed him for taking a jibe at his daughter. Also Read - Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Confirms Sequel Unlike Ekta Kapoor's Mahabharat With Tattoo-Sporting Draupadi

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Shatrughan said that what qualifies him to be an expert on all things to do with Ramayan and further asks that who appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion. Also Read - Mukesh Khanna Takes Dig at Sonakshi Sinha, Says 'Re-run of Ramayan, Mahabharat Will Help The Actor'

He was quoted as saying, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?” Also Read - Shaktimaan Sequel is on Its Way, Reveals Mukesh Khanna

“I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone”, he added.

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna said in an interview, “I think the reruns will be useful to many who haven’t watched the show earlier. It will also help people like Sonakshi Sinha who have no knowledge about our mythological sagas. People like her don’t know who did lord Hunuman get Sanjivani for. There is a video doing the rounds where few boys are asked whose Mama (uncle) was Kans and they got scared to answer. Some said Duryodhan, others said something else, so they are not aware of the mythology. Today’s generation is too much exposed to other things. They are exposed to saas bahu saga, Tiktok videos, western culture and they are diverted from Indian roots.”

For the unversed, during the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, the Mission Mangal actor was asked, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the ‘Sanjeevani Booti’ (herb) for whom?” which she failed to answer. To which, Amitabh Bachchan has pointed out that it is strange that she did not know the answer as the house she lives in is named ‘Ramayana’ and her own brothers are named Luv And Kush.