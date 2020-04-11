Entertainment News Today, April 11: Actor Zoa Morani, who was recently tested positive for the coronavirus, says she was meant to experience this turmoil in life. She is admitted to the COVID-19 patient’s isolation ICU at the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai and keeping herself sane by doing yoga, watching movies, web-shows and talking to the family by maintaining all the protocols. In her latest interview with Bombay Times, Zoa explained how there’s not much of a difference in life and yet she has this urge to get to know people now more than she ever wanted to. Also Read - Shaza Morani Tests Negative For COVID-19 as Sister Zoa Morani And Father Karim Morani Continue to be Treated at The Hospital

Zoa revealed that she has always been a reserved person with not many friends and no socialising schedule but ever since she went under self-quarantine, things changed and she wanted to talk to more people and make new friends. “Ever since the lockdown was announced, I’ve been feeling the urge to socialise. Such is life! I surprised myself. The self-quarantine period made me the exact opposite of what I was — a loner,” she said. Also Read - Entertainment News Today April 9, 2020: Zoa Morani Feels Much Better, Says She is Responding Well to The Treatment

Her day at the hospital begins at 6 am with pranayama and a few other exercises suggested by the doctor that strengthen her body and prepare her mind to fight the disease. Zoa then sips on to some hospital tea that she says ‘is really good.’ The actor makes some calls and talks to her family to check on each other’s health. “Apart from binge-watching movies, web shows, and all the yapping, what keeps me going is my exercise. Watching the doctors walking around in their spacesuits (the protective gear) makes me wonder… Am I on the moon? I must say, this is quite an experience, and I think I was meant to go through this,” she said. Also Read - Karim Morani Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Daughters Zoa Morani-Shaza Morani, Shifted to Nanavati Hospital