Entertainment News Today, April 12: Producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza Morani has been discharged from the hospital where she was being treated for the coronavirus since last week. Shaza was the first member of the family to have got tested positive for the virus. Shaza was tested negative for COVID-19 in two consecutive tests after which the hospital decided to discharge her and send her under 14-days of quarantine at her residence.

Shaza confirmed the news to the Times of India and revealed that she is glad that she could survive COVID-19 and is constantly praying for everyone. She thanked the healthcare team that was looking after her and wished for the recovery of the other patients. Shaza said, "I've been tested negative twice, so I'm being discharged from the hospital. I am very happy to be going home. However, as a safety precaution, I have to self-quarantine at home for 14 more days. A big thank you to all the doctors, nurses, cleaners and pantry workers for taking care of me so selflessly. I hope with all my heart that all of them remain safe and go home to their families soon."

Shaza's sister Zoa Morani and father Karim Morani continue to be treated for the coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. After being recovered from the infection, the girl is hoping that both her sister and father would return home soon. Shaza said they are feeling better now and she's positive about their recovery. "They're doing well. I am hoping to have them home as soon as possible," she said.

In an interview with Mid-Day earlier, Zoa had revealed that Shaza was on a trip to Sri Lanka with her friends till mid-March. However, as soon as she returned, she took good care of herself and self-isolated away from the family for 14 days during which she developed mild symptoms that went away within a week and everyone thought it was nothing serious.