Entertainment News Today, April 13: Actor Allu Arjun recently announced his new film titled Pushpa. The announcement came on his birthday and immediately went viral among his fans who have been waiting to hear about the actor’s 20th film for a long time. Now, as reported by an entertainment portal that majorly caters to the news related to Telugu cinema, Pushpa is going to feature actor Suniel Shetty in the role of the main antagonist. Also Read - Allu Arjun Birthday: Best Movies of Tollywood Superstar to Watch Online Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A report in Telugu.net suggests that Allu Arjun’s anticipated film Pushpa might just see Suniel Shetty locking horns with the former as the villain. This is not surprising considering the popular Bollywood actor has played negative roles in many South Indian films including one in Hindi cinema – Main Hoon Na in which he was pitted against Shah Rukh Khan in a fight against nation scenario. Also Read - Telugu Actor Allu Arjun’s Rs 2.33 Crore Range Rover Luxury SUV is Sheer Opulence, Names it 'Beast'

Earlier, Allu Arjun released the first look poster of his character in the film. The actor could be seen in a rugged look, staring straight into the camera with a tiny smirk on his face. Various media reports speculate that Allu Arjun is playing the role of a smuggler in the film. Super Deluxe star Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen in an important role in Pushpa while Dear Comrade actor Rashmika Mandana plays the female lead in the film. Also Read - Tabu to Star Alongside Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde in Telugu Movie AA19

Pushpa is being directed by Sukumar. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo that emerged as a terrific Box Office winner. The film featured Pooja Hegde opposite him. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the family drama also starred Tabu, Sushanth and Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar in important roles. Stay glued to this space for all the latest updates on AA20 – Pushpa.