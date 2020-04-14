Entertainment News Today, April 14: Actor Ajay Devgn had announced earlier this year that he was remaking the 2019 Tamil hit film Kaithi. The actor bought the remake rights of the film and revealed that he will be adapting the film in Hindi. The reports also suggested that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed the original Tamil film, will be helming the Hindi remake as well. However now, two months after the announcement was made, Ajay seems to have decided to have someone else as the director. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Expresses His Anger Over Those Attacking Doctors Amid Lockdown

A report in Mid-Day mentions that Lokesh Kanagaraj is busy with other projects, therefore, Ajay approached his editor cousin Dharmendra Sharma to take the charge. The actor is likely to rope in Dharmendra to direct the film and a new announcement regarding the same is expected to be made once normalcy returns after the coronavirus lockdown. The daily quoted a trade source saying Ajay was impressed with Dharmendra’s work on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and he would never mind having a debutant director helming his film. Even the actor’s next Bhuj: The Pride of India is also being directed by a first-time director – Abhishek Dudhaiya. Also Read - Mumbai Police's Humorous Response to 'Singham' Ajay Devgn After he Shares Their Video On COVID-19

“Since Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently busy, Ajay has trusted debutant director Dharmendra Sharma with the responsibility. The actor likes to give a platform to new talent. While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior saw Om Raut take charge, his next release Bhuj: The Pride of India, too has a first-time director. Ajay was impressed with Dharmendra’s work on Tanhaji, on which he served as an editor, and hence, decided to give him a break,” said the source. Also Read - Ajay Devgn-Kajol Love Story: No Flowers, I Love Yous or Gifts, Just a Promise of Staying Together Forever

Dharmendra has reportedly worked with Ajay on the actor’s home-production films. Ajay’s trust in first-time directors has met with a good response at the Box Office so far. Even with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that had a terrific run at the Box Office earlier this year, he trusted in debutant director Om Raut. What do you think of this new development?