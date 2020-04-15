Keeping fans entertained as they cope up with COVID-19 quarantine blues, Punjabi sensation Jassie Gill dropped a romantic peppy track, Ehna Chauni Aa, which is already climbing the chartbusters. Voicing the emotions of all the lovers out there, Ehna Chauni Aa sets the mood for all the romantics, longing for their respective partners this quarantine. Also Read - Lockdown Has Given us Time to Stop, Pause And Think: Saurav Ghosal

Shot in just six hours with his iPhone 11 pro, Jassie shared the new song which also features Sara Gurpal. In an interview with a leading news agency, Jassie shared, “This song just like every other song of mine is pure melody and is all about love. It was a different experience having shot the whole video on a phone and we sure the fans will love it.” Also Read - Houseboats In Kerala's Alappuzha Could Soon Be Turned Into COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Crossing over 1.3 million views already while still going strong, Ehna Chauni Aa is Jassie’s first original song on his Youtube channel “and the first ever to be shot on Iphone 11 Pro with Sara Gurpal.” Composed by Avvy Sra, the lyrics have been penned by Romaana while the video credits belong to Arvindr Khaira. Also Read - Tom Curran Eyes Return to Test Side, Dreams of Becoming First Brothers Pair With Sam Curran to Represent England

Taking to his Instagram handle, Jassie dropped the song and captioned it, “#EhnaChauniAa is out now on YouTube guys Check it out nd let me know kive lgga video ?? we shot this video on iPhone 11 Pro only in 6 hours All Credit goes to one nd only ustaad @arvindrkhaira saab (sic).”

Watch the full Ehna Chauni Aa song here:

On the professional front, Jassie Gill was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari-directorial Panga, starring actors Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Richa Chadha apart from the Punjabi star. The sports drama featured Kangana in the role of a young mother who is encouraged by her husband, Jassie and son to start practicing Kabbadi. the husband and son duo soon reignite the protagonist’s passion to play the sport at national level once again. After receiving good reviews from the critics, Panga also got a thumbs up from the audience as well and performed decently at the box office.