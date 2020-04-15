It doesn’t take much to wake up compassion in your hearts and exuding this wisdom through his own inspiring action, War star Hrithik Roshan was seen coming to the rescue of Bollywood’s paparazzi amid the COVID-19 crisis. From the main paps to their fleet of contributors, all were affected after the industry closed shooting for all entertainment formats ahead of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - US Halts WHO Fund For Covering up COVID-19; Businesses May Resume in US Before May 1

Stepping up to help them on his own accord, Hrithik provided monetary help to all the photographers whose income had been hit hard amid the pandemic given that the lockdown has been extended. Emotional, the paps penned heart-warming notes on Instagram for the Super 30 actor. Viral Bhayani shared, “The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I’m really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union – we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. #hrithikroshan (sic).” Also Read - Pakistan Clerics Warn Government Against Ban on Religious Congregations Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Yogen Shah wrote, “Thank you so much @hrithikroshan sir for being the 1st person to think about and provide monetary help to paparazzi photographers who work hard on the field and whose work has temporarily stopped now in these tough times which also includes my team of contributor photographers, videographers and other office staff.Very thankful to you on behalf of all of them. GOD BLESS YOU &YOUR FAMILY ALWAYS (sic).”

On another note, Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is going to be the first Bollywood release in China once normalcy returns there. A report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that the Vikas Bahl directorial is all set to hit the screens in China as the country tries to bounce back after the coronavirus crisis that reportedly originated in Wuhan.

The country lifted its lockdown earlier this month after the situation started to improve in the last few weeks. The news was confirmed by the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group Shibashish Sarkar who said they had applied for the censor certificate of Super 30 in China and are hoping to have the film screened there once the industry opens.