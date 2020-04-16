Cracking fans up in a jiffy, Bollywood’s livewire Ranveer Singh was recently seen sharing a morphed image of himself to resemble Joe Exotic from Netfilx’s Tiger King and Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor couldn’t help but pull his leg. While Ranveer’s u-turn from Simmba to that of Tiger King roared well across social media platforms on Wednesday, we have to admit, we are with team Deepika and Arjun for what they said was bitter truth. Also Read - Arjun Kapoor, Sister Anshula Turn Into Simpsons Characters, Actor Says, 'She is The Lisa to my Bart'

Taking to his Instagram handle’s story feature, Ranveer had shared the picture asking “Who did this?” but later shared a post with tears of laughter emojis. The picture featured a huge tiger being caressed by Ranveer dressed as Joe – sporting blonde hair, a flashy blue shirt with black stripes, a funky neckpiece, a ring band, a silver wristwatch and a gold earring in one ear. Giving him truth bites, Deepika wrote, “@ranveersingh what are you finding soo funny!?Thats you on MOST days!!! (sic)” and Arjun similarly commented, “Casual day for Baba (sic).” Also Read - Deepika Padukone Shares Photoshoot From Childhood Days, Says' Started Young'







Tiger King, which premiered on Netflix on March 20, follows the bizarre exploits of private zoo owner Joe Exotic, who runs a zoo full of hundreds of tigers and other rare animals. At the end of the series, he ends up in jail, serving a 22-year sentence for animal abuse and plotting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against his fellow big cat owner rival, Carole Baskin.

Many celebrities have also come out as Tiger King fans. Cardi B floated the idea of starting a GoFundMe to help release Joe Exotic, and actors like Dax Shepard have thrown their names out on Twitter to play the character if the story were adapted to a movie. Netflix will be releasing an extra episode of Tiger King next week, according to the zoo owner Jeff Lowe, who appeared on the hit docu-series. He revealed the details about a new episode in a video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports variety.com. Seems like wild cats and their connection with Ranveer Singh go hand in hand be it as the favourite face of Zoya Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Productions, as Rohit Shetty’s iconic Simmba or now as Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic in the latest meme.