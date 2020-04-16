In a shocking news shared by his half-sister and theatre personality Raell Padamsee, Khubsoorat actor and The Office star Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on Wednesday aged 64. While the reason for his death is unknown, Twitter was totally gutted to hear of his demise. Also Read - Gauahar Khan Raises Bar For Hotness Quotient as She Slays in Striped Pantsuit in THESE Viral Pictures
Taking to her Instagram handle, Raell shared the news with an old monochromic picture of Ranjit featuring the words "RANJIT CHOWDHRY CHOTTU 19.9.1955 – 15.4.2020 Actor, Writer, Maverick We Will Miss You." She elaborated in the caption, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell (sic)."
For the uninitiated, Ranjit made his debut with in Bollywood with the 1978 film Khatta Meetha and went on to gain recognition in Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat and Kaalia. Moving to the United States in 1980, Ranjit ventured internationally in 1990 Lonely in America and also featured in the classic show, The Office, with Hollywood actors including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski playing key roles.
Known as one of India’s most prominent crossover actors, his notable works include Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He also wrote the screenplay and acted for Deepa Mehta’s film, Sam & Me in 1990 and was given an honourable mention for the same at the Cannes Film Festival.
Taking to their Twitter handles, the heartbroken fans penned their condolences. While one wrote, “Ranjit Chowdhry made thinnest of roles memorable – mark of an exceptional actor He played a shoe-shine guy in Kaalia (1981); a part which barely lasts few minutes; watch the movie once and you won’t forget that part as long as you remember the movie RIP (sic),” another shared, “Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee’s son Ranjit Chowdhry portrayed the character of her son in ‘Baton Baton Mein’ #RIP #RanjitChowdhry (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “RIP Ranjit Chowdhry, whose last film that I saw was the one with Queen Latifah. His mother was Pearl Padamsee (sic).”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on Ranjit Chowdhry’s death here:
May his soul rest in peace!