In a shocking news shared by his half-sister and theatre personality Raell Padamsee, Khubsoorat actor and The Office star Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on Wednesday aged 64. While the reason for his death is unknown, Twitter was totally gutted to hear of his demise.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Raell shared the news with an old monochromic picture of Ranjit featuring the words "RANJIT CHOWDHRY CHOTTU 19.9.1955 – 15.4.2020 Actor, Writer, Maverick We Will Miss You." She elaborated in the caption, "For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life n share his stories on May 5th. With love, Raell (sic)."

For the uninitiated, Ranjit made his debut with in Bollywood with the 1978 film Khatta Meetha and went on to gain recognition in Baton Baton Mein, Khubsoorat and Kaalia. Moving to the United States in 1980, Ranjit ventured internationally in 1990 Lonely in America and also featured in the classic show, The Office, with Hollywood actors including Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski playing key roles.

Known as one of India’s most prominent crossover actors, his notable works include Mississippi Masala, Fire, Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Such a Long Journey, Bollywood / Hollywood and Breakaway. He also wrote the screenplay and acted for Deepa Mehta’s film, Sam & Me in 1990 and was given an honourable mention for the same at the Cannes Film Festival.

Taking to their Twitter handles, the heartbroken fans penned their condolences. While one wrote, “Ranjit Chowdhry made thinnest of roles memorable – mark of an exceptional actor He played a shoe-shine guy in Kaalia (1981); a part which barely lasts few minutes; watch the movie once and you won’t forget that part as long as you remember the movie RIP (sic),” another shared, “Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee’s son Ranjit Chowdhry portrayed the character of her son in ‘Baton Baton Mein’ #RIP #RanjitChowdhry (sic)” and yet another tweeted, “RIP Ranjit Chowdhry, whose last film that I saw was the one with Queen Latifah. His mother was Pearl Padamsee (sic).”

Check out Twitter’s reaction on Ranjit Chowdhry’s death here:

#RIP RANJIT CHOWDHRY passes away. Theatre and Film actor well known for his performances in films like Khatta Meetha & Khubsoorat pic.twitter.com/khTDkljRNW — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) April 15, 2020

Ranjit Chowdhry made thinnest of roles memorable – mark of an exceptional actor He played a shoe-shine guy in Kaalia (1981); a part which barely lasts few minutes; watch the movie once and you won’t forget that part as long as you remember the movie RIP — Love of Cinema (@loveofcinemasf8) April 15, 2020

Renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee’s son Ranjit Chowdhry portrayed the character of her son in ‘Baton Baton Mein’#RIP #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/aadl7vhaz9 — Rajesh Chauhan.. (@twitt_chauhan) April 15, 2020

RIP Ranjit Chowdhry, whose last film that I saw was the one with Queen Latifah. His mother was Pearl Padamsee. https://t.co/q5fkJahPUR — Kamla (@kamla) April 16, 2020

This guy made magic out of nothing, filling paper thin roles with so much depth. I always saw my father when I was with him- the same humor, stubbornness and brilliance. Heartbroken, dear friend. RIP

#RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/r8qM2iLCAI — Poorna Jagannathan (@PoornaJags) April 15, 2020

I had honour to work with ranjitchow49 #ranjitchowdhry #rip as his wife on “On Golden Years.” I have often thought about him & ran into him in NYC several times. Last time outside convenient store, after singing… https://t.co/nHlyYFiPey — Jyoti Singh (@princesspudu) April 15, 2020

@theofficenbc #RIP Ranjit Chowdhry he was guest appeared in few season 5 episodes https://t.co/A10LItC7IR — Syed Javeed (@javeedstwit) April 16, 2020

Gutted to learn of #RanjitChowdhry’s passing. Despite his diminutive frame, he was a towering icon of Indian diaspora cinema and a master of his craft. By far, one of the most endearingly quirky and acerbically witty people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. A true original! — Rahul Khanna (@R_Khanna) April 16, 2020

Very sorry to hear of the passing of actor #RanjitChowdhry. He starred in two films I was associated with. A great loss. — Firdaus Kharas (@Culture_Shift) April 15, 2020

So Long Mr Chowdhry. To debut with Basu Chatterji and then the next year work with Hrishikesh Mukherjee is an envious resume. Loved you in all your films and for once I even asked my father, ‘Is he Peter Sellers?’ RIP! #RanjitChowdhry pic.twitter.com/dNczoZCTeo — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) April 16, 2020

May his soul rest in peace!