Entertainment News Today, April 17: After Aashiqui 2 that hit the screens in 2013 featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead, the talks were on regarding Aashiqui 3. However, a lot of buzz was created with Alia Bhatt and her then-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra even confirming that they will be seen in the third part but nothing more happened afterward. The franchise was seemed to have put on a backburner until now. Producer Bhushan Kumar has now confirmed that the work on Aashiqui 3 and the sequel to another popular musical love story from the '90s – Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, are on their way. A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted both the producer and a source close to him confirming the news.

The daily mentioned that even though it seemed that Alia and Sidharth's breakup led to the dissolving of the third part in the franchise, the makers are finally reviving it now. Aashiqui is special for most members of the Bhatt family. While Mahesh Bhatt directed the first film that released in 1990 and made Anu Agarwal and Rahul Roy overnight stars, his nephew Mohit Suri directed the second part in the franchise. The director's daughter Alia was considered to star in the third part when things went haywire and everyone got busy with other projects at hand.

"Aashiqui is special for Bhushan as it's among the most successful romantic franchises. Like the earlier two films, this one too will be a musical, with an intense love story in its backdrop. It's another simplistic musical love story, a genre that has taken a backseat. Both films will take off when things get back to normal," the source told the daily.

Confirming the news, Bhushan told the daily, “Yes, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin are great franchises to take forward. Both films were big hits back in the day and it’s a great responsibility to carry my father’s legacy forward.”

Gear up for the big announcement once the lockdown is over and normalcy returns in the industry!