Sridevi has bid adieu to the world but she has made a happy place in everyone’s heart. As soon as her pictures pop up in social media, it bring smiles on our faces. Now, a throwback family photo is doing rounds on the internet featuring Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor. The photo is clicked way before Janhvi made her entry in Bollywood and was surely in her teens while Khushi can be seen flashing a toothy smile as a kid. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo of Parents Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Trolls Them in Epic Way

In the photo, Sridevi can be seen dressed in a maroon-brown silk saree and looks beautiful, as always. Janhvi can be seen clad in a green saree while Khushi in bright yellow saree. Boney Kapoor can be seen dressed in a traditional wear. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Turns 23, Reminisces How Mother Sridevi Used to Celebrate Her Birthday

The picture was shared by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and he captioned it, “A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless #25yearsofdabbooratnani @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnani #sridevi #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooarchives.” (sic) Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Recalls The Good Old Days by Sharing a Beautiful Throwback Pic of Boney Kapoor And Late Sridevi

Take a look at the picture here:



Sridevi passes away on February 24, 2018. She was to feature in Karan Johar’s Kalank but due to her untimely death, Madhuri Dixit stepped in to play the part. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, her scenes were shot before her death. She was also seen in Mom, for which she also received the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

She was often referred as the Bollywood’s ‘First female superstar’ who acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades.