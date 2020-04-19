Entertainment News Today, April 19: Fans of actor Aamir Khan were taken aback when they realised that a news channel in Pakistan mistakingly used his picture in the place of the killer. The channel got heavily criticised for its irresponsible reporting and became a butt of jokes online. While it had realised the goof-up and changed Aamir’s picture in their story with the photo of the right man, the damage was done by then. Also Read - Is Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha Being Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown? Writer Atul Kulkarni Says so

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted a screenshot of the same news on Twitter while taking a dig at the channel. The caption of her tweet read, “Headline: After 17 years MQM leader Amir Khan exonerated in a murder case. Didn’t know Indian actor Amir Khan was in Pakistan for the last 17 years..” (sic) Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Stuck in Panchgani Bungalow Since Day One of Lockdown

The actor hasn’t yet spoken out on the matter neither has the channel issued an apology. The actor’s fans, however, have gone berserk on social media and the troll army has emerged to avenge the incident.

Aamir, meanwhile, is hoping to begin his next film soon. The actor was busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha when the nationwide lockdown was announced. The film is being prepared for release in December this year. However, in his latest statement to Pinkvilla, writer Atul Kulkarni mentioned that Laal Singh Chaddha might just not release on its scheduled date and instead be pushed to next year. The reason behind the same is an unprecedented halt in the shooting schedule and pending work on the film. AKP has not talked about the same yet.