Entertainment News Today, April 20: Actor Salman Khan is spending the lockdown days at his Panvel farmhouse where around 20 more people have joined him in. In his latest interview with a daily, the actor reveals that he had planned to be there for just two days but it's been over a month now that all of them are living together on the outskirts of the city. Salman chatted about his first independent music video Pyar Karona and his stay at the Panvel farmhouse in an interview with Bombay Times. The actor said it feels like he's living in the Bigg Boss house with people who also had to leave after the celebrations but the lockdown extended their stay with him.

Salman said this time has made him more productive and he has been sorting out his mind over what to do next. The actor said he has been using the time to paint, to go horse-riding and interact with people at home. He said 'he knows exactly what he wants to do and how' once the lockdown is over. The actor was quoted saying, "I am still working, my mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over. Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It's beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point."

Salman went to talk about Pyar Karona, a song that has been composed to spread awareness about the coronavirus pandemic. The actor revealed that he has got two more songs coming up on the same lines and he has himself written the lyrics of all the songs. Pyar Karona, which is out today, has been composed by Sajid-Wajid while Hussain Dalal has co-written the lyrics along with Salman. A teaser of the video was released on Sunday in which Salman was seen greeting his fans.

“I sang the track and we edited the video here, but the music was composed in Mumbai. The lyrics express exactly what I want to tell the world — pyaar karona, madad karona, sabr rakho na. Pretty much everyone who is with me here in the farmhouse has participated in this project. We have two more songs coming out soon. I have penned the lyrics for those songs, too,” Salman added.