Entertainment News Today, April 21: It was reported recently that Manoj Desai, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy, one of the most famous theatres in the country, has taken a loan to provide salaries to his employees as the theatre shutdown extended due to the coronavirus lockdown. Seems like actor Akshay Kumar read the news and immediately approached Desai to provide financial assistance. A report in Mid-Day reveals that Desai got a call from Akshay recently who offered financial assistance to him. Desai told the daily that even though the actor was kind to offer some help, he is not looking at help from the industry folks for a solution.

Desai was quoting saying, "Three days ago, I got a call from Akshayji. He offered to provide financial assistance if the scenario continues. It was kind of him to offer help, but we should find a way to sustain ourselves." He added that the March salaries were given on time to the employees while they were not sure about the April salaries. However, they have managed to collect enough funds to give away the salaries of this month as well. Now, the month of May stands as a bigger challenge considering even if the lockdown is over after May 3, the audience is not going to return to the big screens this soon. "We have managed to collect enough funds to pay the salaries for this month, but the theatre shutdown will have long-term ramifications. Our focus is to ensure we don't trim staff or resort to pay-cuts," said Desai.

Both Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir are owned by Manoj Desai. Both theatres have been impacted by the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus in the country. In an earlier report published by the daily, Desai had also talked about YRF not coming to his aid in these difficult times. He mentioned how YRF's DDLJ ran for around 25 years at Maratha Mandir making it the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. However, no financial assistance has been offered from the production company who was backing the film.