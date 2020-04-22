Spending all day in PJs is the quarantine way of life globally but going a tangent ahead amid the COVID-19 lockdown is F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry. Joining the bandwagon of celebrities who are donning their chef hats this quarantine, Matthew too treated fans to a sneak peek of his latest culinary skills while “not wearing any pants.” Also Read - No Cricket in India in The Near Future, Can't Risk Human Lives: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Matthew shared a picture of a plate of choco chip cookies that he had baked. He flaunted in the caption, "I made these by the way. Also I'm not wearing any pants. #gettingreadyforsomeseriousnudeeating (sic)."

Just when fans were convinced that the epic F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, starring Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, is jinxed, the makers came up with a news of reunion that made the delay bearable. However, the reunion shoot which was slated to take place on March 23 and 24 at the F.R.I.E.N.D.S‘ soundstage, Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California had to be shelved amid the COVID-19 scare.

The cast was supposed to return to the original F.R.I.E.N.D.S soundstage, Stage 24, for a special episode on HBO Max. Since the announcement, there were speculations as to whether Emma, Ross and Rachel’s on-screen daughter, will be watching this. Emma is supposed to be 18 years old this year and the fans can’t forget how this very year 2020 was mentioned in Season 10, Episode 4. As the global lockdown continues courtesy the pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the original cast members of the show have refused to meet with fans together even virtually so as to give the reunion a more personal experience at the F.R.I.E.N.D.S‘ iconic soundstage, Stage 24.