Even though the world reels under the COVID-19 pandemic, the Earth still needs us as it is the only planet we have and joining fans to celebrate Earth Day, though on the wrong date, was Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan. Sharing some ravishing pictures from different terrains across the world, Sara grabbed over 1.5 million likes on her picture despite the error in her post. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Transformation in THIS Picture With Ibrahim Ali Khan-Amrita Singh Will Make Your Jaws Drop to The Floor!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared the smoking hot picture collage on April 21 instead of April 22nd which actually marks the Earth Day. She captioned it, “Happy Earth Day About Mother Nature what to say Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May On the beach, where the hair can sway In the mountains, on my sleigh In the desert, the camel leads the way But for now at home we must stay And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive (sic).” Also Read - Sara Ali Khan or Ibrahim Ali Khan - Who is The Rebel Child? Mom Amrita Singh Answers in THIS TikTok Video | Watch

Giving her industry friend tough competition in the lame poetry segment, Bollywood hunk Ishaan Khatter corrected Sara that she got the date wrong. In his hilarious poetic attempt, Ishaan pointed out, “Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray (sic).”

Earth Day was observed for the first time on April 22, 1970, in the USA when 20 million Americans came onto the streets to protest against the rising negative impacts of industrialization on the environment. Peace activist John McConnell, in UNESCO conference 1969, proposed a day to honor the Earth and the concept of peace. Hence, the movement was born and is now considered to be the largest secular event in the world.

On another note, the fast-spreading COVID-19 has forced the country into another lockdown owing to which citizens can be seen spending quality time at home with their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extention of the lockdown till May 03 in order to combat the pandemic. Many celebrities have come forward to do their bit to support the wage workers and the immigrants from other states who are worst affected by the coronavirus lockdown. Sara Ali Khan too contributed to the PM CARES Fund and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra).

With the lockdown and the growing spread of the coronavirus pushing all film releases to a later date in the second half of the year, Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 is also being delayed. A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the film which also features Varun Dhawan has been pushed ahead and is ‘definitely not arriving in May’. The report adds that the producers of all big films are going to sit together to decide on the release dates of their films once the lockdown is over.