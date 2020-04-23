As the world marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, celebrities poured out their wished and advises for fans and Gully Boy star Alia Bhatt was no different. Adding another feather to her talent cap this COVID-19 lockdown, Alia was seen taking inspiration from sister Shaheen Bhatt as she penned a few lines of her own to celebrate the day. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Poses With Alia Bhatt's House Help, Photo Goes Viral

Taking to her Instagram handle later, Alia shared a video featuring her with a fancy diary and reading out her poem for the viewers. Collecting over 1.7 million views, the video broke the Internet and even Neetu Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza and others were left smitten as they emptied their stash of heart and clap emojis in the comments section. Alia captioned the video, “Today and Everyday My attempt at writing a little something to celebrate earth day #EarthDayEveryDay (sic).” Also Read - Earth Day 2020: Things You Can do to Help Save Our Planet

If there is one good thing about the COVID-19 lockdown, it is the fact that people are using free time at hand to explore new hobbies and actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon are no different. Recently, the duo were seen bonding on social media over cake receipe and their fans could not be happier. Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia flaunted the chocolate cake prepared by sister Shaheen Bhatt and the banana bread made by the diva herself which inspired Kriti to try a hand at it too.

On another note, Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot this December. One of their friends has confirmed the news to a daily stating that earlier, the family was thinking of a destination wedding but now, they want the couple to get married in Mumbai itself in an elaborate Punjabi wedding. As per a report in Mid-Day, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding functions will reportedly begin from December 21 and will go on for four days. It is going to be an entire 10-day wedding-fest. However, considering the current situation of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, the wedding date is yet to be decided but it’s definitely in the last 10 days of December.