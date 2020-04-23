As the COVID-19 lockdown completed a month, fans are witness to megastar Amitabh Bachchan keeping them hooked with the tales and anecdotes of the past as he mused over iconic pictures from his yesteryears in Bollywood. As they relished the latest piece of update from their favourite, fans were left asking for more and Big B was no indifferent to their anticipation. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Sunday Fan Meets Outside Jalsa, Pens Heartfelt Note

Taking another nostalgic ride down the memory lane, Amitabh pulled out a stack of old pictures and fans were in for a treat. Amitabh shared a picture collage with one picture featuring his “innocence” while the other three, exactly the same, portraying his “angry young man” persona from the earlier movies. He captioned it with a cryptic message that stole all the limelight. It read, “The age of innocence is over .. (sic).” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Iconic Moment From Premiere of Sholay in 1975, Gushes Over Jaya Bachchan in Monochromic Picture

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been missing the Sunday meeting ritual with his fans after the lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Talking about the same, he recently wrote a sweet note for his fans in his Sunday blog about temporarily stopping the ritual and mentioned how he misses the weekends when all his fans used to come outside Jalsa to pay him a visit.

Amitabh Bachchan is in a throwback mood this quarantine as he is busy pulling out old pictures from his albums and sharing them online with his fans and followers along with anecdotes. After sharing his first magazine photoshoot for Star & Style, he uploaded a still from the set of Naseeb movie where Rishi Kapoor can be seen dressed as Charlie Chaplin with Big B in matador avatar.