Entertainment News Today, April 24: Actor Varun Dhawan has turned 33 today. Considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the actor is keeping a lowkey birthday celebration at home with just the family members. A report in Mid-Day suggests that had it been a normal day, the Dhawan family would have been announcing Varun's engagement with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on his birthday but all big celebrations have been put on a hold for now.

Varun will be having family time on his birthday and spending the day with his parents – David and Lali Dhawan, brother and his family – Rohit Dhawan, Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and their cute daughter. The actor lives in the same building as his family and has been spending his birthday with parents for the last few years. Talking about the same, his father told the daily, "It will be a quiet family affair. Over the past few weeks, Varun has been with us and has been taking care of Lali and me. He is especially concerned about me as I am diabetic."

In normal circumstances, Varun had also been gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie – Coolie No. 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film was slated to hit the screens on May 1. However now, the new release date is not confirmed yet. Director David Dhawan is not sure about when to release the film. He said he would love the audience to watch Coolie No. 1 remake after the lockdown because it's a comedy film but work needs to be done on the film. "It's my 45h film as a director. I think people will want to watch comedy (post the crisis). Work on the film is underway," he said.

With the wish to see him on-screen as soon as possible, here’s wishing Varun a very happy birthday!