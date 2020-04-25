Entertainment News Today, April 25: Actor Akshay Kumar might just be the first superstar who’s contemplating releasing his upcoming film on a digital platform considering the ongoing coronavirus lockdown and the fact that the theatres are not likely to open soon even when the lockdown is over. A report in Mid-Day suggests that Akshay and his team of Laxmmi Bomb are discussing the logistics of releasing the film online. The team reportedly is in talks with Disney+Hotstar that has offered them a good deal to have the rights of the film’s worldwide release. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Meets Salman Khan But They Don't Discuss The Laxmmi Bomb vs Radhe Box Office Clash, Read on

The report quotes a source close to the development saying how Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers of Laxmmi Bomb are thinking of maximising the offer and make sure that no investor suffers losses. The film was slated to hit the screens on May 22. However, the word is that the theatres are not going to open even after May 3 in an attempt to continue to maintain social distancing in the country. This will hamper the release of the films that are slated to hit the screens in May and June. With so many movies already lined up for release including Akshay starrer Sooryavanshi which was scheduled to hit the screens last month, there's going to be a dearth of release dates once the theatres open. Using digital platforms to release films can emerge as a good option in the current times.

The source told the daily, "There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June."

What lies ahead as a challenge for Akshay and his team is to find a way to reach out to those who don’t have an internet connection at their homes in India. Releasing a film worldwide on a digital platform would work wonders for people living in the metros, where people know how to ‘Netflix and chill’ but Akshay is a massy star and his films are equally popular in the heartland of the country. “Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties make losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them,” the report added.