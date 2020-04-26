Entertainment News Today, April 26: Actor Varun Dhawan donated money to five lakh daily wage workers on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, Friday. The actor provided financial assistance to the workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles. The news was confirmed by Ashoke Pandit, who’s the chief of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He took to Twitter to share a video message wishing Varun on birthday and also thanking him for his generous help. Also Read - Karan Johar Debuts His Grey Hair Look on Social Media, Varun Dhawan Calls Him 'Bond Villian'

The FWICE head said Varun did an exemplary thing by taking care of these five lakh daily wage workers who are really an important part of the entertainment industry and need help today more than ever.

Pandit said, “Federation of Western India Cine Employees would like to thank actor Varun Dhawan for donating towards the daily wage workers of the film and television industry. It’s his birthday today and on behalf of five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry belonging to 32 crafts, I wish him a very happy birthday. God bless you Varun for coming forward and standing by the daily wage workers who really form a very important place in our industry.”

Earlier, Varun helped the frontline healthcare workers by providing meals for them and their staff in an attempt to encourage all to contribute their bit in the times of the coronavirus crisis.