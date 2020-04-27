Entertainment News Today, April 27: Over 27 years later, filmmaker Subhash Ghai is ready with the sequel to his hit film Khal Nayak that featured Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Rakhee, Ramya Krishnan and Anupam Kher in the lead. A report in Mumbai Mirror confirms that Ghai is ready with the second part of Khal Nayak and he is also remaking his debut Hindi film Kalicharan that released in the year 1973 and starred Shatrughan Sinha in one of his most loved characters. Also Read - Bollywood's Ram Lakhan - Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Reunite With Subhash Ghai For Ramchand Kishanchand

Talking to the daily, the director revealed that it was Sanjay himself who promoted him to write a sequel to his 1993 hit film. Khal Nayak was the story of a criminal who falls in love with an undercover cop named Ganga, kills his mentor and surrender himself to absolve Ganga. The film was loved by the audience and gave Dutt the role of a lifetime as he appeared in his signature song Nayak Nahi Khal Nayak Hun Main. Ghai revealed that the sequel is going to begin where the original film ended. He said, "For the last six-seven months we have only been creating content and now, I'm ready with two bound scripts—a sequel to Khal Nayak and a remake of my first directorial, Kalicharan. Part 2 (of Khal Nayak), which took us two years to script, starts with Ballu coming out of prison. It will also feature a younger villain."

The director went on to add that both the films are close to his heart and he is even open to convert them into a 'six-hour-long web-series' if the coronavirus lockdown has an even graver impact on the movie industry and theatres remain closed for longer than expected. Ghai added that many young actors have shown interest in playing the lead in both his films.

So, gear up to see a new Khal Nayak and Kalicharan then!