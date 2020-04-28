Entertainment News Today, April 28: Actor Akshay Kumar donated to the Mumbai Police on Monday in another generous gesture after three of the police personnel died due to COVID-19. The official handle of Mumbai Police announced the news of losing three brave warriors to the virus. Later, the Commissioner of Police, Shri Param Bir Singh, took to Twitter to mention Akshay’s contribution and how this was going to help in protecting various policemen who are working tirelessly to safeguard people against the virus in the city. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Compared to Sonia Gandhi And Criticised Again For 'Being Canadian', South Director Harish Shankar Comes Out in Support

Thanking Akshay for his contribution, the CP of Mumbai Police wrote on Twitter: "@akshaykumar

for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city – the men and women of Mumbai Police!" (sic)

A report in Mid-Day suggested that the actor was disheartened to see how the police personnel have been working day and night in the city without any protective gear. The three policemen who died of the virus – HC Shivaji Narayan Sonawane, HC Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkat, and HC Sandip Surve, could have not contracted the virus had they were provided the adequate protection. A source close to the actor told the daily, “After three police personnel died of the virus, there was a general sense of fear in the force. They have been working relentlessly, and often, without adequate protection. To ensure that they the right protective gear, the superstar made a lump sum donation.”

Akshay has been at the forefront in extending help to anyone who is in extreme need in these difficult times. Recently, Akshay offered financial assistance to the owner of Mumbai’s famous Gaiety Galaxy after a report mentioned that he had taken a bank loan to pay off the staff’s salary. The actor has also been donating to various government funds and has been actively working towards spreading awareness and keeping people motivated to stay united and safe in this crisis. Hero for a reason!