Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's spokesperson rubbished reports of his death that were doing the rounds on social media. Ever since the speculation about his death spread like wildfire, fans have been sending condolence wishes to him. An official statement had to be issued on behalf of the actor at around 1am on Wednesday to quash all such extreme rumours.

"It's really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan's health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it's disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so," said the statement, issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

The 53-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

“Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon,” said the earlier report issued on behalf of Irrfan by his spokesperson.

Irrfan is being treated for with neuroendocrine tumour in New York for over a year now.

Irrfan is currently mourning the loss of his mother. The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium, last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls.