Actor Zoa Morani, who has been tested positive for COVID-19 along with her sister Shaza and father and film producer Karim Morani, reveals that she is responding to treatment. Both the sisters have been admitted to different hospitals in Mumbai.

Zoa Morani reportedly said that she is responding well to the medicines and also feeling much better. She told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, "I'm feeling much better. The medicines are working. I've my fingers crossed. My parents' reports too will come soon. Hopefully, they won't test positive, and we can go back home."

Zoa even took to Instagram to give an update on her health. She feels overwhelmed watching the doctors, nurses and hospital staff taking care of her fearlessly. She captions the post as: Feeling So overwhelmed watching the Dr’s , nurses and hospital staff taking care of us fearlessly! No words can describe .. i can see their discomfort in their protective suits yet 24 /7 on their toes serving us … the true heroes for sure … my Dr is so sweet and full of life , he constantly makes jokes and makes me feel so light.. yesterday he was the one to bring the news to me about testing positive and he was so sensitive and funny at the same time ( don’t know how he did that) so so grateful for Dr Saurabh Phadkare and his team …Feeling so safe in his hands …#coronavirus #covid19positivethoughts

#indiafightscorona 🙅🏾‍♀️".



Zoa had returned from Rajasthan’s Bikaner in March. Her sister Shaza returned from Sri Lanka last month.