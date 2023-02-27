Home

Entertainment News Today LIVE, February 27, 2023: There have been a lot of entertaining stories that we are covering today. The entertainment live blog of india.com has all the latest updates on movie announcements, song releases, celebrity news, box office stories, and a lot more.

Zee Cine Awards 2023 was held in Mumbai on February 26 and it was attended by Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more. Filmmakers Boney Kapoor, Vivek Agnihotri, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Ayan Mukerji also graced the show on Sunday night. The Zee Cine Awards was big for Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva as they won the maximum number of awards. Actor Kartik Aaryan won for his fantastic performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor Female: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Film (Viewers’ Choice): The Kashmir Files

Best Film (Jury): Darlings

Best Actress (Jury) : Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Best Actor (Viewers’ Choice): Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

