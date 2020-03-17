Entertainment News Today, March 17: Actor Dilip Kumar has announced that he is under complete isolation and quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor mentioned that his wife, Saira Banu, has totally dedicated herself to make sure that he is staying away from the COVID-19. The veteran actor took to Twitter to announce the news and urged fans to protect themselves from the growing infection in India. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Performs Social Media Duties, Saif Ali Khan Reads in Nawabi Style as They Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus

The Thespian of Bollywood appealed through his Twitter account that everyone should try and stay indoors as much as possible. The 97-year-old actor also asked the fans to looks after each other in these trying times. His tweet read, “I appeal to all of you to protect yourself and others by staying indoors as much as possible. The #CoronavirusOutbreak transcends all boundaries and borders. Follow guidelines issued by health departments, protect yourself and others by limiting your exposure to others” (sic). Another tweet mentioned, “I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection.” (sic) Also Read - Trending News Today March 17, 2020: Donald Trump Refers to Coronavirus As ‘Chinese Virus’, Faces Major Backlash As Twitter Calls Him 'Racist & Insensitive'

I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the #CoronavirusOutbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 16, 2020

The entire film industry is taking safety measures as the death toll rises to over 7000 worldwide and 127 confirmed cases of infection are reported in India.

While most celebrities are under self-quarantine at home, those who are going out are taking all the measures to stay away from the infection. The cinema halls have been closed, shoots have been suspended and release dates stand postponed amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.