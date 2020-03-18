There is nothing that can ever fill the vacuum left behind by a loved one’s departure and Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s emotional note on father, Krishnaraj Rai’s death anniversary is proof of the same. Breaking the Internet with some happy pictures featuring her “guardian angel’s” portrait and munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan, Aish proved that it is maternal love that will take us through the tough times. Also Read - Entertainment News Today March 21, 2020: Kriti Sanon Leaves Fans Mesmerised With Her Elegant Dance on Kajra Re in THIS BTS Video From Zee Cine Awards 2020

Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared the pictures featuring her and Aaradhya in spotless white attires, posing happily, hands interwined before Krishnaraj's garlanded portrait. Aishwarya captioned the pictures, "LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND Our Guardian Angel Alllllways (sic)."

On the professional front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan alongside Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film couldn’t do wonders at the box office.

Next, waltzing her much-deserved entry into the Disney Universe, Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took fans in a sweet surprise as the news of her doing an Angelina Jolie surfaced in October last year. After adding glam and glitz to the ramp at L’Oreal Paris Le Défilé show at Paris Fashion Week, the diva headed to lend her voice for Angelina Jolie’s character in the Hindi version of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil and fans could not keep calm.