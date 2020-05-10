Entertainment News Today, May 10: Actor Zoa Morani, who was declared coronavirus-free last month, has now donated her blood for the plasma therapy. The actor posted two photos of herself from the Nair Hospital in Mumbai as she followed the required blood-donation process in front of the doctors and the hospital staff. Zoa also wrote an entire note about how she tried to do her bit in protecting people against this deadly infection. Also Read - Kanika Kapoor Unable to Donate Plasma Due to Low Heamoglobin, Senior Official Says 'Has to Wait For Few Days'

In her Instagram post, Zoa also praised the management at the hospital and revealed how she felt safe in a hygienic environment. The actor added that she was even given the cheque of Rs 500 and she felt ‘super-cool’ while receiving it. A part of her post on Instagram read, “… There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe !!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial , to help others covid patients recover !” (sic) Check out the full post here: Also Read - Zoa Morani Makes a Heartfelt Post About Father Karim Morani Being Coronavirus Free, Posts a Happy Family Picture

Zoa and two other members of her family were diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March. While her sister Shaza Morani was the first one in the family who recovered from the disease, father Karim Morani was discharged later. Both Zoa and Shaza made a heartfelt post after being discharged from the hospital in which they thanked their doctors and well-wishers for motivating them and supporting them in the difficult times.

In her last few interviews, Zoa talked about how yoga kept her sane in those times and how important it is to keep exercising to protect yourself from the pandemic. The actor added that having a diet that increases your immunity, doing meditation, and staying in touch with your loved ones are the only few things that help you the best in such times.

Earlier, singer Kanika Kapoor also tried to donate her blood for the plasma therapy but she was denied by the doctors after it was diagnosed that she had low haemoglobin.

What is Plasma Therapy?

Plasma, the yellowish part of our blood consists of proteins, vitamins, hormones, and minerals. It also develops antibodies of a disease in a person and the entire concept of plasma therapy is based on passive immunity. This means that once a person has got infected with a certain disease and his/her plasma has developed antibodies, those antibodies can be taken in some amount and injected in others to safeguard them from the disease.

As mentioned by Dr Soumya V, Senior Consultant – Family Medicine, Apollo TeleHealth, since COVID19 is a totally unknown strain of the virus, there’s no vaccination or known antibody available for it. However, India is pitching plasma therapy as one of the effective modes of the treatment while the hunt for a vaccine is still on. The doctor said, “The people who fought and recovered from coronavirus might have developed antibodies in their body, which can be a boon for others. Vaccination may take time to develop, but the need of the hour is to treat the patient, which can be possible by using these antibodies by plasma therapy.”