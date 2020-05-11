Entertainment News Today, May 11: Considering Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb are not going meet their Eid deadline, the uncertainty about release dates now looms overs as many as five Bollywood biggies namely Sooryavanshi, ‘83 and Coolie No. 1 apart from the above mentioned two. However, it seems possible for these big commercial films to eye on the Diwali festivities for release now. Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi And Ranveer Singh's '83 First Films to Arrive Once Normalcy Returns After Coronavirus Lockdown - Confirmed

The Diwali week is considered the biggest Box Office bracket to release films in India, especially the big mainstream commercial ones. Now that five films have been pushed indefinitely, it seems only wise to wait for the next six months to open big at the theatres during the festivities. A report published in Mid-Day quoted a trade source agreeing to the same: "Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Coolie No. 1 are massy entertainers with action, emotion, and drama – the kind of films that people enjoy watching during the biggest festival of the year."

However, if these films decide to come during Diwali, the challenges will be even bigger considering this would mean rethinking the release dates of those films that are already scheduled to hit the screens on Diwali – Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj. The fact that both of these films are still stuck in their initial shooting days can bring some relief. Trade analyst Atul Mohan told the daily that the theatres would be able to accommodate three big films, not five. He said, "Diwali is six months down the line, hopefully, normalcy will be restored by then. It was the original festive window before Bollywood started releasing films over Eid, Christmas, and Republic Day weekends. There are enough theatres to release three big movies."

The decision would still involve risk. Even though the audience would love to watch the big-ticket movies during the Diwali festivities, the films are not likely to exhaust their full potential at the Box Office if released together. Film distributor Raj Bansal agreed and said, “Diwali is the safest bet for big movies. But, producers should not consider releasing more than two films as they will eat into each other’s profits.”

What are your views? Should more films hit the screens on Diwali or thorough planning about the rejigging of the release dates of at least the big movies is required?