Entertainment News Today, May 12: Actor Urvashi Rautela organised a dance masterclass recently and collected a sum of Rs 5 crore from the same. She donated this amount to help people in their fight against the coronavirus. Urvashi said no donation is too small and no effort is wasted. She asked others to stay united in battling COVID-19 and keep donating to help the needy in these difficult times.

The popular actor took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting a masterclass on dancing. The actor enjoys over 25 million followers on Instagram. Around 18 million of them connected with Urvashi to participate in the masterclass and later, she revealed that Rs 5 crore was collected and she decided to donate the amount.

She mentioned that she was 'extremely grateful to all who are extending a helping hand in these trying times. Urvashi said not just the actors but politicians, athletes, musicians, and other professionals who are contributing their best to help each other stay afloat are the real heroes. The actor added, "CRY, Unicef, and Swadesh Foundation is doing great work by helping those impacted by COVID 19, helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

Urvashi is gearing up for the release of her comedy film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the film is yet to be completed.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood actors are also trying their best to contribute to society in the best way possible. While Akshay Kumar has been actively donating to various government funds and helping individuals stuck in losses due to the lockdown, Sonu Sood is providing food to the needy and also taking care of the migrant workers. Bollywood seems united in these times, setting the best example of togetherness.