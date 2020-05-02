Entertainment News Today, May 2: Actor Salman Khan once again proved to be one of the most benevolent actors in the industry, especially in these difficult times when the country is dealing with a pandemic amid lockdown and financial stress. As reported by Mid-Day, the superstar came forward to help the vertically challenged daily wage workers of the industry. Salman deposited a sum of Rs 3,000 in the bank accounts of around 90 vertically-challenged wage workers associated with All India Special Artistes Association (AISAA), a wing of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Also Read - Rishi Kapoor's Death: Salman Khan Buries The Hatchet With 'Chintu Sir', Says 'Kaha Suna Maaf'

The report quoted FWICE President, BN Tiwari, saying around 45 workers have received the money in their bank accounts and the rest of them are going to get it in the next few days. Also Read - RIP Irrfan Khan: Salman Khan Says 'Big Loss to The Film Industry'

Thanking Salman for help, one of the AISAA members, Rana, who also worked with Salman in Bharat last year mentioned that no other actor had come forward to help them and they are glad that they received help from Salman. “Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learned that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us,” he said. Also Read - Salman Khan Asks For 'Anna Daan Challenge', Praises Baba Siddique, Zeeshan Siddique For Providing Ration to Over 1 Lakh Families

Rana added that it was during the shoot of Bharat that the actor had asked them to reach out for help whenever in need. Another member who worked in Bharat said Salman is going to help them next month as well and they are extremely grateful for this. “We don’t get work on a daily basis. We are grateful to FWICE and Salman Khan for helping us with ration and financial help amid the lockdown. We have been told he will make a deposit next month, too,” said Shameem Ahmed.

Earlier, Salman put money in the bank accounts of around 25,000 daily wage workers associated with FWICE apart from providing ration and the essential items to the needy.