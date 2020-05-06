Global star Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, Meera Chopra, has shared a tweet, revealing that her father was robbed at knifepoint by goons in Delhi on Tuesday when he was out for a walk within the police colony. Meera said that there were two guys who came on a scooter and snatched her father’s mobile phone. In her tweet, she tagged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police while reporting the crime. The 1920 London actor also questioned the safety of the people in the national capital. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Gets Makeover From Her Niece Sky Krishna, Feels Like 'Pretty Princess Glam'

"@DelhiPolice my dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed a knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be. @ArvindKejriwal @CPDelhi," Meera tweeted.

Check out her tweet:



In another tweet, Meera Chopra shared details of the FIR registered, “Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near PCR police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email”.

Fir no: NWD-MT-000568 at prince road near pcr police line, model town. Can send you the contact number in direct msg or some email. https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020

Later on, Meera shared more information:

Thanks @DcpNorthDelhi for such a quick action. Makes me proud when we feel protected by our police department. Its never abt what has been snatched but protecting our elders is most important! Respect @DelhiPolice https://t.co/KFmH0vTtFo — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 5, 2020



Earlier, in an interview with Times of India, Meera told that she is glad she is back in Delhi before the lockdown was announced. “It would have been depressing staying alone for such a long time when you can’t even step out. I strongly feel that this is the time when we have to stand by each other and take care of each other. And as young people, we have to take the responsibility to ensure that our parents don’t go out and stay safe. So, I am glad that I came back. Many of my friends are stuck in Mumbai, and I know it is getting difficult for them to keep their mental peace. I hope we all come out of this stronger,” she said.

On the work front, Meera Chopra was last seen in Section 375.