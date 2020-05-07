Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production has won a legal battle against Eros International Media Ltd. over 2013’s film Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The Bombay High Court on Monday directed Eros to pay Rs 19.39 lakh to Bhansali Productions in the next three weeks. Goliyo Ki Rasleela Ramleela, which was jointly produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Eros. Also Read - Trending News Today March 16, 2020: 'Corona Pyaar Hai': Bollywood Filmmakers Rush To Register ‘Corona’ in Their Movie Titles

As per the reports in Spotboye, Bhansali Productions had challenged an intimation filed by Eros International with Bombay Stock Exchange of an all-share merger with its parent company Eros International Plc and Hollywood's STX Filmworks. The proposed merger is likely to be closed by June 30. Eros was challenged by the banner over the selling, licensing, distributing and exploiting to STX Filmworks or to some other company.

No other company can claim its rights on the film as Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also co-producer of Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. As per the reports, the merger between Eros and STX Filmworks was misleading and incorrect. Hence, Bombay High Court asked Eros to pay Bhansali the amount mentioned above.

After HC’s statement, now Eros International Media Limited has hit back to Bhansali and promised for an appropriate legal action soon. A spokesperson from the esteem production house said, “The Bombay High Court has adjourned the case in our favour. Eros always sticks to best corporate governance and business practices and had already given the cheque in advance as per our agreement. We will take appropriate legal action against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production for this malafide and unfounded action, which has also been duly noted by the court”.