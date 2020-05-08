Entertainment News Today, May 8: Late actor Rishi Kapoor is known to appear best in front of a camera. It’s only suitable then that the best way to remember him is to have a grand screening of his last film Sharmaji Namkeen in theatres. Honey Trehan, the co-producer of the film says that even though work on the film is pending, the team is making sure that Rishi gets his last tribute on the big screen. In his latest interaction with Mid-Day, Trehan revealed that the team wants to prepare the film for Rishi’s fans, friends and family now. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Irreplaceable Picture of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, RD Burman

He said the team is now relying heavily on the advanced technology to shoot for the remaining portions of the film that were supposed to feature Rishi Kapoor. Trehan thanked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the owners of Excel Entertainment, for doing their best with the financial help in these times. "We want to take this film to the theatres for his friends, family and fans. We all owe this to Rishi Ji, one of the silver screen legends. I am grateful to Ritesh (Sidhwani, producer) and Farhan (Akhtar, producer) for investing in the movie not just monetarily, but also emotionally," he said.

The shooting of Sharmaji Namkeen had begun in January this year in Delhi. After wrapping up the Jan-schedule, the team was supposed to shoot for four days in Mumbai in March. However, the coronavirus lockdown threw all plans in a fix and Rishi's sudden demise made things worst. The team is now in talks with a few VFX companies to help them finish the film without the veteran actor. "We will be using advanced technology, an amalgamation of VFX, and some special technique, to finish the film without compromising on the quality. We are in discussion with a few (VFX studios) and are figuring out the way forward," Trehan explained.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen is the story of a sexagenarian who has a business in Old Delhi. The man discovers the joy of life after retirement and that leads to a whole new world for him. The film also features Juhi Chawla in the lead.