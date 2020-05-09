Entertainment News Today, May 9: It’s been 10 days since actor Irrfan Khan passed away but the realisation of his absence has not still sunken in. It’s even more difficult for people who worked with him or got to know him personally at any level. Actor Deepika Padukone, who worked with Irrfan in Shoojit Sircar‘s Piku, has not been able to come to terms with the news of his demise. After posting a beautiful picture from the sets of the film, the actor once again reminisced the happy times spent with her ‘dear friend’ and shared an unseen video from the Piku-sets. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Remembers Piku Co-star Irrfan Khan as Film Clocks 5 Years

Deepika’s latest post is even more heartbreaking because it shows a happy and healthy Irrfan playing badminton with his-co-star. The clip makes the realisation of the actor’s demise even graver and seems like that’s what Deepika must be feeling while making the post. The caption on the actor’s post pierces the heart and hits where it hurts the most. Deepika writes, “please come back!💔 #irrfankhan” (sic). Check out the video here: Also Read - Irrfan Khan Could be Starring in Film About Pandemic, Reveals Filmmaker Anand Gandhi

The entire film industry both in India and in the West has been mourning Irrfan’s demise. The actor passed away on April 29 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital after a year-long battle with cancer. Throughout his life, he worked in some of the most loved and acclaimed films in Hindi cinema. He left an unparalleled legacy with his body of work in the West as well where he had featured in films like Inferno (2016), Jurassic World (2015), A Mighty Heart (2007) and Life of Pi (2012) among others.

Irrfan’s work in Hindi cinema seems like an institution of acting in itself. In his career sprawling over 30 years, he gave some fantastic performances in films like Paan Singh Tomar (2012), Haider (2014), Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008), Piku (2015), Qarib Qarib Single (2017), The Lunchbox (2013) and Hindi Medium (2017) among others.

You are missed, Irrfan!