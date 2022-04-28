Ajay Devgn’s marriage with Kajol: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who will be seen in upcoming film Runway 34 along with Rakulpreet Singh on April 29, spoke on his marriage with Kajol. The two are married for over 20 years and have two children Nysa and Yug. During the promotions of Runway 34, Ajay was asked how he has been sustaining his marriage and his answer surprised everyone. The actor also agreed that there are ups and downs in his marriage with Kajol.Also Read - Sonu Sood Breaks Silence on Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep's Twitter Spat Over Hindi Language: 'Don't Think...'

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps), Ajay Devgn was asked how he sustains his marriage, the actor said, “It is sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage. Disagreements are there, but you need to manage them because minds can’t be alike. Where kids are also concerned, two minds will think differently also. But then we come to terms and discuss what is right and what is wrong and that’s how it’s gonna work. You also have to understand the other person’s point of view. The first thing is that you need to be very open about when you think you are wrong, you should just apologize and get over with it, then it works. If you stay by your egos then it’s not gonna work.” Also Read - Explained: What India's Constitution Says About Hindi and National Language

Ajay Devgn further spoke on him being ‘lovey dovey’ in real life or not. To which he said, “I am not a physical person. I care for people, I care a lot and I show in different ways. Love transforms into partnership, responsibility, and care and that is stronger than love because only love cannot just make it work.” Also Read - Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep Twitter War: RGV Jumps in to Say 'North Stars Are Jealous of South Stars'

Meanwhile, Runway 34 also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, and Aakanksha Singh. The film is inspired by a true incident from 2015, revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.