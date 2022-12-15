Anurag Kashyap vs Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter: What is The Matter All About

Why are Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap involved in a war of words on Twitter? What is this new controversy all about? Here's your complete guide.

Anurag Kashyap vs Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter What is The Matter All About

Anurag Kashyap vs Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter: Twitter had a field day as filmmakers Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap got into a war of words on Tuesday night. It all started when The Kashmir Files director took a screenshot of an article quoting Kashyap from his latest interview. Agnihotri’s tweet wasn’t taken well by the other director and he retaliated by saying that he was misquoted and the media didn’t ‘research well’ before publishing his interview like how he doesn’t research well while making his films.

That totally enraged Agnihotri and he responded by saying he would stop making films if Kashyap proves that his research wasn’t on-point for The Kashmir Files. Sharing Anurag’s interview first, Vivek Agnihotri called him ‘Bollywood’s milord.’ His tweet read, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? (sic)”

I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/oDdAsV8xnx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 13, 2022

Reacting to this, Anurag tweeted, “Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .. (Sir, this is not your fault. The way you have tweeted on my conversation is exactly how you research for your films. You and your media think alike. It’s alright, you should do better research next time).”

Vivek retaliated to this and wrote, “Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi (My god, now please just prove that the four years of research done for The Kashmir Files was a lie. Prove that Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, the Airforce killing and the Nadimarg incident was a lie. Prove that the video of those 700 priest was a lie. Prove that the Hindus never died. I will not repeat the mistake if you prove all of it (sic).”

Bholenath, aap lage haath sabit kar hi do ki #TheKashmirFiles ka 4 saal ka research sab jhooth tha. Girija Tikoo, BK Ganju, Airforce killing, Nadimarg sab jhooth tha. 700 Panditon ke video sab jhooth the. Hindu kabhi mare hi nahin. Aap prove kar do, DOBAARA aisi galti nahin hogi. https://t.co/jc5g3iL4VI — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) December 14, 2022

Anurag commented on the success of Kantara, Pushpa, and KGF 2 in India and how Bollywood started replicating that pan-India model. During a roundtable conversation with Galatta Plus, he said, “With pan-India, what is happening right now is that everybody is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage (sic).”

The article that’s at the heart of the controversy summed up this quote by Anurag in a headline that read, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry (sic).”

Your take on the whole issue?