Singer Kanika Kapoor was the very first Bollywood celebrity who was tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and was under the treatment at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science hospital. After she tested negative, she was discharged from the hospital and returned to her house in Shalimar Gallant building where she is under home-quarantined for 14-days as a precautionary measure.

Now, a new controversy has sparked where Lucknow District Administration is being questioned for not sealing the society where Kanika lives. Earlier, it was said that places where COVID-19 positive patients were found would be treated as hotspot and it will be sealed.



The officials are being questioned by the residents. A resident of Mahanagar area said, “Seems that the district administration has not sealed the building of Kanika Kapoor due to pressure from some high-profile people. Lives of thousands of residents of Mahanagar have been put at stake by the administration now.”

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Lucknow has stated that Kanika is healthy and therefore the building has not being sealed or identified as hotspot.

Kanika Kapoor has faced flak for not revealing her travel history and not going into self-isolation soon after arriving from London. The Uttar Pradesh government has also filed a case against her.



Also, the lockdown has been extended till April 30th. Following state-Centre consensus over the extension of the ongoing lockdown, a plan has been drawn up to categorise the country into three different zones: Red, orange and green, based on the number of positive cases being reported. The total cases of coronavirus in India has reached up to 8,356 and death toll has risen to 273.