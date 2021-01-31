A Metropolitan Magistrate Court II in Egmore, Chennai, has released a non-bailable warrant against director Shankar for his film Enthiran that released in the year 2010 starring superstar Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead. Shankar has been facing a plagiarism case for a few years after writer Arur Tamilnadan complained that the director copied his story idea. Also Read - Rajinikanth vs Akshay Kumar: Annaatthe To Clash With Ram Setu at Box Office THIS Diwali

In his complaint, Tamilnadan mentioned that Shankar had blatantly copied his story titled Jiguba that was first published in a Tamil magazine in the year 1996. Despite the court’s repeated order, the director failed to appear before the court in the case that resulted in a non-bailable warrant against him. The case has been adjourned till February 19. Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay Beats Rajinikanth at Tamil Nadu Box Office With Master's Fantastic Performance

The Enthiran controversy:

When the film released in October 2010 and went on to became a blockbuster at the Box Office, a plagiarism issue cropped up. The writer claimed that director Shankar garnered major profits by allegedly stealing his story idea which is legally counted as a violation of the Copyright Act of 1957. The case has been going on for a few years.

Tamilnadan had published his story again in 2007 in a book titled Dhik Dhik Deepika Dheepika.

No statement from Shankar:

Despite the huge controversy and facing the plagiarism charge, no one from the film’s team came out to officially speak on the matter. Upon its release in 2010, Enthiran went on to became the highest-grossing Indian film and ended up winning two National Film Awards. It was released in Hindi as Robot and as Robo in Telugu.