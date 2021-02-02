Director Shankar on Monday denied the reports of claiming a non-bailable warrant that has been issued against him in the Enthrian plagiarism case. In a statement, he said that he was shocked to see the reports saying that an arrest warrant has been issued by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court. He said that the reference to the warrant was due to an online glitch. Shankar, who directed Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Ethiran, said that his advocate approached the court on February 1, where the judges confirmed that no warrant was issued against him. Also Read - Enthiran: Non-Bailable Warrant Against Shankar Over Rajinikanth-Aishwarya Rai Starrer

His statement reads, "My advocate Mr Sai Kumaran has approached the Hon'ble court today and brought this to the Court's attention. The Learned Judge was pleased to immediately confirm that no warrant has been issued against me. The reference to any warrant has apparently occurred due to a glitch in the online court reporting, which is presently being corrected." He further said that such news without verification has caused needless anguish to his family and well-wishers.

However, as per the previous reports, the court had issued the warrant against Shankar as he failed to appear for hearings for around 10 years in the case. The details were reported based on the authentic information provided on the site 'districts.ecourts.gov.in'. The information uploaded on the site reads, "Records received from Hon'ble High Court. Complainant present. Accused absent. No rep. The 'NBW' to accused from the appearance and complainant side evidence. Call on 19.02.2021."

Writer Arur Tamilnandan Accused Shankar of Plagiarism:

Short story writer Arur Tamilnandan in 2010 filed a petition against Shankar alleging that he used his story Enthiran, a blockbuster hit starring Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He had alleged copyright violation of his story, which was first published as Jugiba in a magazine named Iniya Udayam in April 1996. He claimed that his story was republished in 2007 in a novel Tik Tik Deepika. In his plea, Arur alleged that Enthiran was a copy of his work and is punishable under the IPC and Copyright Act. He has also demanded Rs 1 crore from Shankar and Kalanidhi Maran, producer of Ethiran.

In 2019, Madras High Court heard the case and Shankar denied the allegations. Arur, on the other hand, pointed out 29 similarities between the two stories. The panel of judges was convinced by the submissions, refused to quash the cash. In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled against Shankar. However, he had pleaded that he had written Enthiran even before Jugiba was published.