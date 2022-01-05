Mumbai: TV actor Erica Fernandes and her mother has tested positive for covid-19. On Wednesday, she has informed her fans on social media that they too have tested positive for the novel coronavirus alongside. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote a big note on Instagram andd urged her followers to not rely on home testing kits such as (coviself kit) for the viral infection. Erica Fernandes experienced symptoms of COVID-19 like congestion, cough, cold, severe body and head aches among others.Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, WHO Issues Stern Warning | Read Here

Erica wrote, “Requesting your kind attention. When Covid first hit us, I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat.” Also Read - Radhe Shyam Release Date: Prabhas-Pooja Hegde Starrer Gets Postponed Due to Omicron Concerns

The actor further wrote, “As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love – EJF (sic).” Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccination During Pregnancy Not Associated With Pre-Term Birth: Study

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Wishing for their speedy recovery.