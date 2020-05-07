Popular television actress Erica Fernandes, who is best known for her role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, turns a year older on Thursday-May 7. The diva, who is very active on social media, has decided that she will have a simple and relaxed birthday amid the lockdown due to coronavirus. In a recent interview, she revealed the plans for her birthday and said that she wants to have a simple celebration at home. Also Read - Erica Fernandes' Sultry Throwback Pictures From Dubai Are The Only Blues we Are Entertaining This Quarantine!

Talking about the same, she said, “There are no concrete plans for my birthday this year. So it’s just going to be a very simple affair at home with my family. We are going to take the day as it comes, and not really plan anything elaborate,” said Erica. “Though to ensure that my day be absolutely relaxed, I am going to be disconnecting myself from social media and the outside world to just be with myself and my family.”

She is currently seen playing the lead role in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 2 years. Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she has also worked in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and has also starred in several regional movies.

She has millions of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and her stunning photos as well as videos go viral in no time.